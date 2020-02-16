Presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities in these countries is driving the Aluminum Composite Materials Market

Aluminum composite material is the ideal choice for buildings with a contemporary design concept. The material consists of two Aluminum cover sheets and a polyethylene core. Aluminum composite or ACM is a type of cladding made from two faces of Aluminum bonded to a central dark neoprene core. Aluminum composite materials is used in the residential, health care, sports, commercial, leisure, educational, or public buildings. Aluminium composite material is used mostly where the budget is of utmost importance. Aluminum composite materials cladding is durable, hygienic, lightweight, low maintenance, and recyclable. The material is used mostly because of its flexibility and ease of fabrication. The usage of the material is also gaining importance because it prevents the risk of attack by termites and other insects. Aluminium composite material allows the wall to ‘breathe,’ and there is a very low risk of leaking.

Aluminum Composite Materials Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the main drivers of the Aluminum composite materials market is that the material can reduce costs and is completely weatherproof. Another significant advantage of using Aluminum composite materials is that it is fully recyclable. Both the core material and the Aluminum cover sheets can be completely recycled and used in the production of new materials, making it more sustainable and eco-friendly. Aluminum composite panels (ACP) are made up of aluminum composite materials. Aluminum composite materials has a polyethylene core sandwiched between two thin aluminum panels. The result is a light weight sheet with excellent flatness and flexural stiffness, which is ideal for interior and exterior applications.

Aluminum composite panels (ACP), made of Aluminum composite materials (ACM), are flat panels consisting of two thin coil-coated Aluminum sheets bonded to a non-Aluminum core. ACPs are frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage. ACP is mainly used for external and internal architectural cladding or partitions, false ceilings, signage, machine coverings, container construction, etc. Applications of ACP are not limited to external building cladding, but can also be used in any form of cladding such as partitions, false ceilings, etc. ACP is also widely used within the signage industry as an alternative to heavier, more expensive substrates.

Aluminum Composite Materials Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum composite materials market can be segmented based on application and region. Based on application, the aluminum composite materials market can be classified into building & construction, advertising, and transportation. ACM composite panels are widely used for display, signage, as signboards, and for advertising panels. The building & construction segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to be a rapidly expanding segment in the next five years, as a result of rapid urbanization and demand for better quality homes. In the transportation industry, these panels are used in cars, rails, boats, and aircraft designs.

Aluminum Composite Materials Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aluminum composite materials market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global aluminum composite materials market. The building and construction industry in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities in these countries is driving the aluminum composite materials market in the region.

Aluminum Composite Materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the aluminum composite materials market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Armetco Systems, Arconic, and Aludecor.