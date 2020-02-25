Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market: Status and Outlook, Future Development 2018-2025

Based on product types,the psoriasis drugs segment dominated the global market prescription dermatology therapeutics in 2017.
In 2017, the global Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pfizer
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis
Amgen
Eli Lilly
Celgene
LEO Pharma
Bausch Health Companies
Sun Pharmaceutical
Aclaris Therapeutics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fungal Infection Drugs
Skin Cancer Drugs
Acne & Rosacea Drugs
Psoriasis Drugs
Dermatitis & Seborrhea Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
