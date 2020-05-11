Presbyopia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

Presbyopia is an age-related eye disorder, which affects the near sight vision. Primary cause of the disease is loss of flexibility of eye lenses present in cornea. Due to this, patients face difficulty in day-to-day activities like reading, blurred vision, headaches, and eyestrain. Side-effects of drugs such as diuretics, anti-depressants, and anti-histamines can also lead to the occurrence of presbyopia. Additionally, diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and multiple sclerosis, also tend to cause presbyopia.

Presbyopia can be diagnosed through a general refraction assessment with the help of dilation. Moreover, due to unavailability of approved therapies in the market, use of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgery can treat presbyopia. Among these, eyeglasses and contact lenses are most frequently used for the management of various types of ophthalmic disorders including presbyopia.

According to the research, most of pipeline therapeutic drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It is observed that the topical administration is the most effective method of treatment. It is easy to use, non-invasive, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

Companies that are developing therapeutics for presbyopia have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in July 2018, Presbyopia Therapies LLC reported that its topical PRX ophthalmic solution met primary efficacy and safety endpoints in a phase IIb study. Similarly, in May 2016, Encore Vision Inc. (now acquired by Novartis International AG) announced phase I/II study positive results of EV06 ophthalmic solution. This drug candidate is first-in-class, being targeted for softening of stiffened lenses.

In the wake of strategic development activities, company like Novartis International AG acquired Encore Vision to expand its portfolio of topical treatment candidate of presbyopia.

Some of the key players involved in the development of drugs for presbyopia are Novartis International AG, Presbyopia Therapies LLC, ViewPoint Therapeutics Inc., Allergan plc, Cellix Biosciences Inc., and others.

