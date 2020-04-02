Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players and Forecast of Industry till 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Preimplantation genetic testing or preimplantation genetic diagnosis is a technique in which the embryos prepared through in vitro fertilization are tested for defects before implantation. Preimplantation genetic testing enables physicians and to identify the defects present in the embryos and selectively implant healthy embryos in the uterus which increases the chances of delivering a genetically healthy baby. Preimplantation genetic testing helps people to avoid the hereditary disorders that prevail in the family to be carried into the baby. The preimplantation techniques involve various steps like the collection of eggs from the mother or egg donor which are later in vitro fertilized. Fertilized eggs are then tested for various genetic conditions through screening processes. Healthy embryos may be frozen and stored for further use whereas unfit embryos are destroyed. The healthy embryos are implanted to induce pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic testing also serves another purpose like gender selection. However, this application is currently facing several ethical questions. The preimplantation genetic testing is currently is gaining popularity as a fertility treatment option among carriers of sex-linked genetic disorders, single gene donors, people suffering from chromosomal disorders, older women seeking pregnancy and among women who experience recurring abortions.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Drivers & Restrains

Increasing awareness about preimplantation genetic testing among people suffering from genetic disorders is expected to drive demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures According to the Global Genes Organization a non – profit organization aimed towards promoting needs of the rare diseases community, there are nearly 7000 distinct rare diseases and genetic or rare diseases affect nearly 350 million people globally. Moreover according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 50% people affected by rare diseases are children. Growing number of people suffering from genetic diseases are expected to increase demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures in order to have a healthy child. Owing to high pregnancy chances with preimplantation genetic testing procedure as compared to other fertility treatments the demand for PGI testing is expected to witness high demand among people seeking IVF treatments. Increasing applications for preimplantation genetic testing for diagnosis of diseases like cancer and other minor disabilities like deafness is expected to create high growth opportunities for preimplantation genetic testing market stakeholders. Even though the preimplantation genetic testing market promises a health growth, restraints like the ethical issues related to preimplantation genetic testing and stringent regulatory policies may hamper the revenue growth of the market. Socio – economic concerns related to sex determination and sex discrimination of the embryo are rising issues that might restraint the development of technology in preimplantation genetic testing market.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Segmentation

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into following key segments: by application type, by product type, by end users and by geography

Segmentation by application type

Aneuploidy Screening

Gender Screening

Chromosomal Aberration Screening

HLA Typing

Single Gene Disorder Screening

Others

Segmentation by product type

Instruments

Reagents

Analyzer Software

Accessories & Consumables

Segmentation by end user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Fertility Clinics & Maternity Centers

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Overview

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of people seeking IVF treatment for fertility related problems and increasing awareness of preimplantation genetic testing being for avoiding birth defects among babies. Increasing adoption of preimplantation genetic testing in the developed and emerging countries is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the market participants in the global preimplantation genetic testing market

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Region – wise Outlook

Geographically the global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Geographically North America and Western Europe are expected to dominate the market for preimplantation genetic testing owing to high awareness among the people and presence of several end users providing preimplantation genetic testing services. APEJ is expected to be the next lucrative market. Latin America and MEA regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the preimplantation genetic testing market. The growth of preimplantation genetic testing market is mainly dependent on resolving the ethical restraints involved and introduction of effective regulations for ethical use of technology in various regions.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Market Participants

Some players in the preimplantation genetic testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others

