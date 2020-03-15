Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market is Likely to be Worth US$118.0 mn by 2020

The use of array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) techniques in PGD has improved the process efficiency and success rate of pregnancy through IVF. Demand for PGD, however, is dependent on the regulations governing infertility procedures in various countries. PGD for gender selection and HLA typing is banned in most parts of Asia, whereas it is regulated in the U.S. and in some parts of the European Union. Regulatory impact plays a major role in analyzing the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market.

Based on the type of test, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been categorized into six segments: PGD for chromosomal aberrations, PGD for aneuploidy screening, PGD for gender selection, PGD for single gene disorder, PDG for HLA typing and PGD for X-linked diseases. PGD for aneuploidy screening held the highest share in 2013 as aneuploidy could lead to severe abnormalities. Aneuploidy screening reduces the probability of transferring an embryo with chromosomal abnormality. . Aneuploidy screening during prenatal testing has a major disadvantage; if the chromosomal abnormality were detected in the fetus, the pregnancy would be terminated. However, this drawback is efficiently overcome by opting for preimplantation genetic diagnosis, since genetic screening for aneuploidy is performed before the embryo is implanted and pregnancy is conceived.

