Pregelatinized starch Market – Overview of Vital Industry Drivers

Pregelatinized starch is highly digestible starch derived from corn, potato, arrowroot and wheat flour. Pregelatinized starch is pre-cooked, dried, and ground for use in various industries. Pregelatinized starch is obtained in flake and powder form which allow products to develop viscosity. Pregelatinized starch is used in products such as baby foods, soups, and baked goods. Pregelatinized starch act as an excipients in food and pharmaceutical industry. Pregelatinized starch absorbs water quickly which helps in easy digestion therefore it is used as disintegrant. Pregelatinized starch acts as food stabilizer to help increases shelf life of food products. Pregelatinized starch is a non-GMO ingredient. Pregelatinized starch is used in industries such as beverage industry, dairy industry, bakery industry etc. which drives market demand.

Depending on geographies global pregelatinized starch market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global pregelatinized starch market while Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of consumption North America is leading market and expected to grow over the forecast period. Cosmetic industries are establishing in Europe region which is expected to give boost for demand of pregelatinized starch in global market. Increasing use of pregelatinized starch in pharmaceutical industry is growing therefore gaining interest in global market.

As a result of application of pregelatinized starch in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is fueling demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in cosmetic as an additive ingredient which is driving market demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in preparation of tablets as binding agent or tablet diluent makes it popular in pharmaceutical manufacturers in turn fueling growth of pregelatinized starch market. Easy availability of corn starch, wheat flour, potato starch is as raw material is reason for increased consumption and production of pregelatinized starch in consumers on daily basis.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global pregelatinized starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Visco Starch, Galam, Grain Processing Corporation, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., Crest Cellulose, DFE Pharma, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited etc. are amongst.