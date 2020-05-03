Prefilled Syringes Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application

Increasing demand for injectable pharmaceutical products, advanced applications of combination therapies for the management of diseases, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, benefits of prefilled syringes over traditional vial and syringe packaging systems, and technological advancements in syringes are the major factors driving the growth of the prefilled syringes market globally.

Based on design, these products are classified into single-chamber, dual-chamber, and customized syringes. Single-chamber prefilled syringes held the largest share in the global prefilled syringes market, accounting for 77.1% market share in 2017. Wider availability and increasing use of single-chamber syringes are significant factors for the growth of this category, globally.

Moreover, China is expected to observe significant growth in the APAC prefilled syringes market, owing to the presence of large number of local players and growing geriatric population in the country. Moreover, various immunization programs implemented by the Chinese government is also contributing to the growth of market. For instance, the Chinese government implemented Polio Endgame Strategic Plan 2013–2018 to eliminate measles, and minimize hepatitis B cases in the country. Due to increasing immunization programs implemented by the government officials in China, there is a high demand for syringes in the country.

In the same month, AbbVie Inc. also received USFDA approval for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) plus rituximab (RITUXAN) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare and incurable type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).

Some of the other key players operating in the prefilled syringes industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, and Novartis AG.

