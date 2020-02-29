Predictive Maintenance Market Outlook, Business Opportunities 2019 With SAP, Augury, Hitachi, Dell, GE, PTC, IBM, Fluke Corporation, C3 IoT, SAS, Bosch Software Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, RapidMiner, Software AG, T-Systems International GmbH

Get Free Sample Copy of This Research Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-predictive-maintenance-market

The aim of predictive maintenance is to first predict when equipment failure might occur, then to take preventive actions by performing maintenance. It involves testing and monitoring machines to predict machine failures. This helps in maximizing device or equipment uptime, enhancing quality. It is widely applicable in government, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others. Some of the major players of the global predictive maintenance market are

T-Systems International GmbH

Augury

Bosch Software Innovations

C3 IoT

Dell Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

PTC

RapidMiner

Others: Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Schneider Electric, Senseye Ltd, SKF, Software AG, Softweb Solutions Inc, Warwick Analytics and others. Reduction in operation and maintenance costs may act as major driver in the growth of predictive maintenance market. On the other side, lack of proper training about the technology may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Reduction in Operation & Maintenance Costs and Asset Downtime

Increasing Demand for Transforming Maintenance

Helps in Decision-Making and Increasing Operational Efficiency

Big Data and IoT Driving the Market

Lack of Training

Lack of Trust in Predictive Maintenance Technologies

Market Segmentation

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions, and services. The services segment is further sub segmented into

System integration

Maintenance and support

Consulting services

On the basis of organization size, the global predictive maintenance market is segmented into

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

On the basis of deployment type, the global predictive maintenance market is segmented into

Cloud

On-Premises

On the basis of vertical, the global predictive maintenance market is segmented into

Government

Aerospace And Defense

Energy And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation And Logistics

Others

On the basis of geography, the global Predictive Maintenance market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

