Predictive Maintenance Market by Organization Size, Component, Vertical, Industry Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

Predictive maintenance helps in retrieving multiple data sources in real time to determine the condition of in-service equipment, and check quality issues and asset failures. The increasing demand of big data, internet of things and growing focus of organizations to reduce operational cost, are the key factors resulting in the growth of predictive maintenance market.

The solutions offered for predictive maintenance has been leading the growth of this market. Among the various services offered for predictive maintenance, system integration and consulting service is expected to be the key growth driver for the market. The adoption of predictive maintenance has been increasing in various sectors, including government, aerospace & defence, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, due to its ability to predict asset failures and reducing operational cost. North America has been the largest predictive maintenance market because of the presence of large number of service and solution vendors in the region.

In North America, the U.S is expected to show the highest growth in predictive maintenance market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for better monitoring of the processes and due to presence of large number of solution and service vendors for predictive maintenance.

Companies now-a-days are also integrating sensor technology with maintenance activity in order to provide an efficient predictive maintenance solutions system, to cater the needs for different organizations. Further, the continuous research going on in remote maintenance and e-maintenance are helping and supporting maintenance activity in remote and unsafe working conditions. Companies are creating technology based ERP software solutions to enhance the efficiency and affordability of predictive maintenance market.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services System integration Support and maintenance Consulting services



By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By Vertical

Aerospace and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and logistics

Government

Others

Some of the major players in predictive maintenance market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Schneider Electric and Softweb Solutions Inc. Owing to high growth potential in this market, more number of small players with low cost solutions are entering the market, which has been forcing the established players to reduce cost of their predictive maintenance solutions as well as to provide complimentary services along with their solutions.

