Predictive Analytics Software Market Global Size, Demand, Growth, Strategy, Applications, Technologies, Online Services, Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2024

Predictive Analytics are used to analyze current data and historical facts in order to better understand customers, products, and partners. It is also used to identify potential risks and opportunities. Predictive analytics platforms tend to be very complex products and require advanced skill sets in order to use them effectively.

According to this study, over the next five years the Predictive Analytics Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Predictive Analytics Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Predictive Analytics Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Predictive Analytics Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Microsoft

Sisense

Oracle

Minitab

Wolfram

SAS

Anaconda

TIBCO

RapidMiner

KNIME

DataRobot

Dataiku

FICO

GoodData

Radius

Buxton

SAP

Alteryx

Nice

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Predictive Analytics Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Predictive Analytics Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Predictive Analytics Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Predictive Analytics Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Predictive Analytics Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

