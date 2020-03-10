Predictions for 2019: Global Industrial Display Industry Is Set to Boom

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Industrial Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Industrial displays are a wide range of display systems ranging across a wide range of screen size including digital signage displays, outdoor displays, touch screen panels, LCD displays, and a vast variety of industrial monitors designed to work with embedded systems and boards to fulfill a range of industrial applications. The market has become highly competitive in the past few years owing to the rapid pace of development of display technologies and the presence of several companies that are focused on research and development efforts aimed at the development of innovative solutions in the display industry.

Global Industrial Display Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market has witnessed expansion at a promising pace in the recent years owing to the increasing acceptance of LED as well as LCD displays, the increasing demand for HMI devices, and the rising adoption of IoT-based technologies. Increased consumer demand for high-specification display solutions is also likely to bode well for the global industrial display market in the near future. However, the capital-intensive manufacturing structure of the industrial display market could restrain the market to a certain extent, making the market difficult to exploit growth opportunities in cost-sensitive regional markets.

Global Industrial Display Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global industrial display market on the basis of criteria such as type, technology, application, and geography for presenting a more detailed account of the market. Based on type, the market has been segmented into panel mount monitors, rugged displays, open frame monitors, video walls, and marine displays. Of these, the segment of panel mount monitors accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2016. Based on technology, the market is segmented into e-paper, LCD, LED, and OLED. Of these, the OLED segment is likely to witness expansion at a promising pace over the forecast period; the LCD segment held the dominant share in the market in 2016. Key applications of industrial displays are examined in the report across industries such as transportation and automation, energy and power, manufacturing, and oil and gas.

Global Industrial Display Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the global industrial display market is presently dominated by North America. The regional market is likely to retain its top spot over the forecast period as well as the region witnesses a vast rise in demand for interactive display modules, remote monitoring solutions, HMIs, and the rising uptake of IoT-based technologies in the industrial sector in the region. Several leading manufacturers of industrial displays, monitors, semiconductor components, and HMIs are based in the region, making it a key force in the global industrial display market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Planar Systems, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co, LG Display Co., Ltd., TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., NEC Display Solutions, Varitronix International Limited, and Advanced Co. Ltd.

