Predictions for 2019: Global Gas Chromatography Detector Industry Is Set to Boom

Gas chromatography detector is used to provide a quantitative measurement of a elute components of the mixture in combination with the carrier gas. The Gas Chromatography Detectors are designed to respond of minor quantities of vapor contained in the carrier gas. The physical and chemical properties of a carrier gas differ widely from there of vapor. Gas Chromatography Detectors are designed to work on a range of temperatures (-200 C to 4000 C). The detector consists of two parts namely sensor and signal conditioning electronics. They are three different types of detector responses, namely integral, differential and proportional. Proportional response’s hard to attain in many sensors. Gas chromatography detectors classified into two types namely: bulk property detectors (measures bulk properties of the detector such as dielectric constant) and solute property detectors (measures physical and chemical properties of the solute). Another classification is specific detectors (e.g. Nitrogen Phosphorous detectors) and non-specific detectors (e.g., mass sensitivity detectors). The ideal gas chromatography detectors have a sensitivity of 10-12 to 10-11 g/ml. The detector should be insensitive to changes in mobile phase flow rate, temperature, and pressure.

?Gas Chromatography Detector Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising awareness about therapeutic application of gas chromatography detectors along with increasing adoption of advanced gas chromatography detectors driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are focused on innovation and more towards End-Users to deliver high sensitivity, robustness, better selectivity and ease of use. Research is going forward to increase analytical power of gas chromatography market. As a result, total maintenance costs decreased which is alluring the End users to adopt new technologies in gas chromatography detector market. Rising government support and R&D spending of manufacturers are expected to boost the growth of the gas chromatography market. All these factors are driving the growth of gas chromatography detector market due to the immense potential of rising R&D funding and increasing number of biotechnological companies.

Due to the complexity of gas chromatography, detectors the adoption rate is decreasing comparatively. It acts as a restraint on the growth of the gas chromatography detector market.

Gas Chromatography Detector Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Mass Flow Dependent Detectors

Flame Ionization Nitrogen-Phosphorous Flame Photometric Electrolytic Conductivity



Concentration Dependent Detectors

Thermal Conductivity Electron Capture Photo-Ionization



Segmentation based on End User

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations

CRO’s & CMO’s

Research Institutes

Gas Chromatography Detector Market: Market Overview

Global gas chromatography detector market has witnessed a burgeoning growth due to increasing adaptation among researchers. The Companies focus is shifting towards innovation to acquire market by uniqueness. Increasing government support for research is encouraging research organizations to participate in research and attracts the manufacturers in adopting innovative technologies. The future of gas chromatography detector market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Gas Chromatography Detector Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Gas Chromatography Detector market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Europeis dominant in the Global Gas Chromatography detector mainly due to higher investments in the research and increase number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. North America is next to Europe and USA is dominating in North America region due to the high adoption of gas chromatography. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the gas chromatography detector market to new heights. APAC is fastest growing region due to increasing government funding for research. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less but still with significant growth.

Gas Chromatography Detector Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Gas Chromatography Detector market are Shimadzu Corporation, cmc Instruments GmbH Rudolf Dieselstrasse, Agilent Technologies, LECO Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., etc. The companies are mainly focusing on the strong line of distribution channels and marketing to increase the adaptation of gas chromatography detectors.

