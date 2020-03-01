Predictions for 2019: Global Dental Articulators Industry Is Set to Boom

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Dental Articulators Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Dental articulators are used in dentistry and these mechanical devices are used for mandibular and maxillary casting are fixed to reproduce recorded position of the maxilla with regard to the mandible. Dental articulators aids in the construction of fixed prosthodontics restoration such as crowns, bridges and onlays, orthodontic appliances, and removable prosthodontics appliances such as dentures. Dental articulators also represent as temporomandibular joint and jaw members to which mandibular and maxillary teeth are attached to drive jaw movement.

Dental articulators are advantages as they are used to study teeth occlude for diagnostic and treatment planning, also permits fabrication of occlusal surfaces during removing or fixation of prostheses or dental restoration, and in the diagnosis of occlusion state in both artificial and natural dentition. There are various type of dental articulators available in the market such as simple dental articulators, semi-adjustable dental articulators, and fully-adjustable dental articulators. Simple dental articulator permits only single hinge movement and no lateral movement, semi-adjustable dental articulators allow adjustment of condylar inclination and bennet angle and are suggested for dental restoration procedures, and fully-adjustable dental articulators permit maxillary cast to be fixed on articulators and records the angle between maxilla and hinge’s axis of rotation of mandible.

The growth of the dental articulators market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of dental disorders. For instance, according to the estimates of Oral Health Foundation, more than 60% in Northern Ireland, 61% of adults in England, and 69% in both Wales and Scotland visit dentist on a regular interval. In addition, increasing geriatric population and presence of proper reimbursement policies are driving the market growth of dental articulators. However, high cost of instruments, scarcity of skilled personnel, and complexity concerns are the major obstacles to the growth of dental articulators market.

The global dental articulators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global dental articulators market can be segmented as:

Fully-Adjustable Dental Articulators

Semi-Adjustable Dental Articulators

Non-Arcon Dental Articulators

Arcon Dental Articulators

Non-Adaptable Dental Articulators

Virtual Dental Articulators

On the basis of material type, global dental articulators market can be segmented as:

Brass

Aluminum

Other

On the basis of end user, global dental articulators market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global dental articulators market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Dental articulators are used to stimulate jaw movement by casting mandible and maxillary teeth. Dental articulators can be divided in arcon type dental articulators and non-arcon type dental articulators. Arcon type articulators are used where condylar housings are used for the upper side, and condyles are positioned on the lower side. Non-arcon type dental articulators are comparable to condylar guides attached to the lower side and hinge axis to the upper side. With increasing trend in logistics services and e-commerce websites, dental articulators are easily available in developing and underdeveloped economies. Since its introduction variety of technological advancement has been witnessed, drives to generate a novel product.

Geographically, global dental articulators market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for dental articulators, followed by Europe, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing awareness among the general population. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and presence of large population base. However, market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global dental articulators market are Amann Girrbach AG, Bio-Art Equipamentos Odontológicos Ltda., Kerr Corporation, Guilin zhuomuniao Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Song Young International Company, Mensadent s.r.o., KaVo Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Schütz Dental GmbH, Talleres Mestraitua S.L., Dentflex , Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG , Ormco Corporation, IML, and Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments.

