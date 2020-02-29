Precision Medicine Market Top Key Players: Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, LabCorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Novartis

Global Precision Medicine Market report provides comprehensive analysis of global industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand. The purpose of the global market report is to support new comer’s as well as dominated players in grow insightful business intelligence and make suitable decisions based on it. Global precision medicine market report also covers regional analysis of the market with growth forecast till 2025

Precision Medicine is used for oncology, neurosciences, immunology, respiratory and other field. The most proportion of precision medicine is for oncology, and the revenue in 2016 is 4.3 billion USD.

Germany is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 22% in 2016. Following Germany, France is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Precision Medicine Market Includes:

Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories and Healthcore

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

The classification of precision medicine includes diagnostics and therapies, and the proportion of diagnostics in 2016 is about 68%.

This report studies the global precision medicine market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

On The Basis Of Product:

Diagnostics and Therapies

By Application, the market can be split into

Oncology, Neurosciences, Immunology, Respiratory and Others

