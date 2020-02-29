Precision Harvesting Market Growing at 10.94% CAGR to 2023

Download Brochure of Precision Harvesting Market spread across 182 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with Tables and Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1969185 .

The precision harvesting market report major factors driving the growth are increasing farm mechanization in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa, increasing adoption of harvesting robots and autonomous combine harvesters, and increasing labor cost owing to shortage of skilled labor. Precision harvesting has the potential to transform the agriculture sector, making traditional harvesting activities more efficient and economical. The increasing global food demand, extended profitability and crop yield, and minimum wastage of crops during harvesting are the other factors fueling the market’s growth.

The precision harvesting market was worth USD 10.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.94% during2018–2023. The market for harvesting robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The rising demand for harvesting robots is driven by increasing demand for food owing to increasing population, increasing strain on food supply, declining availability of farm workers, the rising cost of farm workers, and broader automation in the agriculture industry. Harvesting robots is an emerging technology that has gained tremendous popularity in recent years owing to increasing labor cost and the need to increase farm productivity. The gradual reduction in hardware cost and an increase in labor cost are expected fillip the adoption of harvesting robots in the coming decades.

The precision harvesting market for corn application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of precision harvesting systems for corn application is comparatively higher as compared to other crops; as a result, this segment held the largest market size in 2018. Innovations in harvesting equipment and a greater need to automate corn, cotton, and soybean farms due to the shortage of skilled labor are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The increasing mechanization in Eastern European farms–Poland, Austria, Croatia, and Bulgaria—is a major factor contributing to the high growth of the Precision Harvesting Market in this region. The market’s growth and demand for harvesting robots are also driven by increasing strain on food supplies to feed a swelling population, declining availability and rising cost of farm labor, challenges and complexities of farm labor, climate change, the growth of smart greenhouse and indoor farming, and broader automation in the agriculture industry.

Key players operating in the precision harvesting market are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), Raven Industries (US), AG Leader (US), Precision Planting (US), CNH Industrial (UK),Ploeger Oxbo (Netherlands),Pellence (US),Kubota Corporation (Japan),FFRobotics (Israel),Abundant Robotics (US),Harvest Automation (US),Harvest Croo Robotics (US),and Vision Robotics (US).

