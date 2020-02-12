Precision Farming Software and Services Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Advancements in Service, Current-Scenario & Forecast 2024

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Precision Farming Software & Services market for 2018-2023. Software & services increasingly are used by agriculturists and farmers worldwide for the purpose of the precision farming. They prove immensely helpful to farmers in efficiently planning and maintaining databases, resulting in enhanced farming productivity. Adoption of latest technological solutions, such as the GPS/GNSS technology and other similar sensing technology, display devices, result in streamlining the working mechanism of farmers and agriculturists.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Precision Farming Software & Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research Objective of Study:

Focuses on the key global Precision Farming Software and Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To study and analyze the global Precision Farming Software and Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Precision Farming Software and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To understand the structure of Precision Farming Software and Services market by identifying its various sub segments.

This study considers the Precision Farming Software and Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Water Sensor

Climate Sensor

Guidance and Steering

Monitors & Display Devices

GPS/GNSS Devices

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Crop Management

Financial Management

Farm Inventory Management

Personnel Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Others

The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Deere & Company

Trimble Navigation, Ltd.

Topcon Precision Agriculture

SST Development Group, Inc.

Monsanto Company, Raven Industries, Inc.

Dickey-John Corporation

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

CNH Industrial NV

Global Precision Farming Software and Services Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Precision Farming Software and Services Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Precision Farming Software and Services Market report includes the Precision Farming Software and Services market segmentation. The Precision Farming Software and Services market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Precision Farming Software and Services market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

Table of Content:

There are Total 13 Chapters to Deeply Show Global Precision Farming Software and Services Market Growth in Global Market;

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodologies

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Precision Farming Software and Services Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Precision Farming Software and Services by Players

3.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Revenue Market Share by Players

Chapter Four: Precision Farming Software and Services by Regions

4.1 Precision Farming Software and Services by Regions

4.1.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Precision Farming Software and Services Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption by Type

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

Chapter Eleven: Global Precision Farming Software and Services Market Forecast

11.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Precision Farming Software and Services Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

