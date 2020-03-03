Precision Farming Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Precision Farming by Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd & more

Food security is fundamental to human existence. It is threatened by diminishing arable land, unfavorable climatic conditions, shrinking resources, pest attacks, etc. Food production has to rise by 70% by 2050 in order to effectively satiate needs of growing population. Proliferation of agricultural technology has emerged as an indispensable tool in order to safeguard global food security. Precision farming refers to use of information technology in agriculture domain for optimization of production. It employs key technologies such as Field Monitoring, Data Management, Variable Rate Applications and Automation in Agro Machinery.

Propagation of precision farming technologies in global agriculture market is propelled by growing demand for food products, increasing need for optimal crop production, rising market penetration of smartphones, variability in climatic conditions and environmental gain. However, the market faces several challenges due to lack of data privacy, inadequate technological infrastructure and dearth of skilled manpower.

The report Global Precision Farming Market  Focus on GNSS Agriculture Market Outlook 2025 provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global precision farming market with coverage on GNSS agriculture market. Future forecasts of precision farming market overall and across various sub-segments till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global precision farming market include Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd., Ag Junction (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.), Topcon Corporation, AGCO Corporation (U.S.), among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global precision farming market.

Table of Content