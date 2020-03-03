Precision Dairy Farming Market 2019: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by 2025

Global Precision Dairy Farming Market Outlook 2022 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Dairy is universal agricultural production and forms a vital part of the global food system. The segment has high economic importance as it employs billions of people across the world in both upstream and downstream industries. Technological advancement such as advent of IoT has manifested potential to revolutionize the dairy industry. Precision dairy farming technology enhances farm management by offering opportunity to collect and analyze information on cows in order to improve performance, cow comfort and health.

Some of the leading precision dairy farming technologies include robotic milk systems, automatic recording devices (rumen temperature, pressure, pH), milk component monitoring (such as fat, protein and SCC), automated calf feeding systems, automated detection of estrus, calving detection, and lameness alerting. The technology is still in its infancy but growth is seen as a result of its numerous benefits.

Growth of the precision dairy farming industry globally is mainly attributed to rise in demand for dairy products, larger average herd size, complex farming system and higher productivity associated with use of precision dairy farming technology. However, major industry restraints include slow adoption rate of precision dairy farming technologies and low milk prices. The industry is characterized by latest industry trends such as infrastructure mechanization, advent of Connected cows, use of blockchain technology and sensor driven technology in the industry.

The report Global Precision Dairy Farming Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global precision dairy farming market both in terms of value and volume. Leading market players in the global precision dairy farming industry includes DeLaval, Inc., GEA AG, Nedap NV, BouMatic LLC and The FullWood Group.

These industry players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global precision dairy farming technology market.

