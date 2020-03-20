Precision Components And Tooling Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Precision components and tooling systems have been used in fabricating and casting of constituent components used in areas such as industrial automation equipment, automotive parts, medical implant accessories and consumer goods. The components and tooling systems address a plethora of applications such as injection molding, metal stamping, munitions, medical –pharmaceutical accessories. The products involve standard as well as customized designs to address specific requirements by end use industries. Emphasis on product quality by efficient design & accreditation of the same has been practised by the manufacturers as a standard norm.

Precision Components and Tooling Systems Market: Market Dynamics and Trends

The Precision Components and Tooling Systems market has been driven generally by growth and development of the general manufacturing and industrial automation industry for catering the demand of finished products/ goods required by end use markets. Among the end use markets, the automotive, defence, consumer goods and healthcare markets are expected to augment the growth of precision components and tooling systems market due to increase in consumption of the related components and spare –parts. The OEMs as well as the aftermarket segments related to each of the potential end use markets will boost the precision components and tooling systems market. On the other hand, slowdown in industrial automation and capital equipment poses as a restraint to the Precision Components and Tooling Systems market.

In the competition scenario, the precision components and tooling systems market consists of large to small scale manufacturers based on manufacturing and supply of unit components as well as integrated tooling systems. The market has witnessed mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures/ collaborations and periodic strategic alliances in terms of business operations & market penetration purpose. In the supply chain, OEMs as well as distributors are the major participants. In terms of revenue generation, the high end application markets such as defence, mining and health care are the potential sectors which allow greater profitability margins compared to other end use sectors. Cost effective product development and innovation backed by marketing logistics have been the deciding factors for the manufacturers to go ahead of their competitors.

Precision Components and Tooling Systems Market: Product Segmentation

The Precision Components and Tooling Systems market can be segmented mainly on the basis of product type, motion and end use.

The Precision Components and Tooling Systems market can be segmented on the basis of material as follows;

Metal (which can be further segmented into Aluminium, Steel, Titanium, Copper, etc.)

Plastics (which can be further segmented into Polycarbonate, Teflon, Delrin, etc.)

The Precision Components and Tooling Systems market can be segmented on the basis of application as;

Stainless Steel & Titanium Components

Hardened Punches & Dies

WC-Co Components & Tools

Orthopaedic & Dental Implants

Grippers & Scissors

Combat/Communication & Navigation Systems

The Precision Components and Tooling Systems market can be segmented on the basis of end use as follows;

Defence & Aerospace

Medical

Watches & Measuring Instruments

Electronics & Communications

Automotive

Mining

Industrial Automation

Others (Consumer Goods, Construction, General Engineering etc.)

Precision Components and Tooling Systems Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

The OEMs related to Precision Components and Tooling Systems market are mainly based in the U.S. and Europe owing to the established infrastructure and technical know-how over a prolonged period. The U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific end use markets are expected to witness a significant growth rate in the precision components and tooling systems market. The scope of application and use of precision components and tooling systems would mainly be in general manufacturing and its related machinery. The precision components and tooling systems market in overall is expected to witness a decent growth over the forecast period, 2016-2026.

Precision Components and Tooling Systems Market: Market Participants

The competitive landscape for Precision Components and Tooling Systems Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global market are: Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Agathon AG, BENZ GmbH Werkzeugsysteme, botek Präzisionsbohrtechnik GmbH, Nepean, FRAISA SA, Ensinger Precision Components. and IMI plc. along with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.