Precast Concrete Construction Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depdth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025 | Gulf Precast High Concrete Group LLC KEF Infra PRECA

In 2019, the market size of Precast Concrete Construction is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precast Concrete Construction.
This report studies the global market size of Precast Concrete Construction, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Precast Concrete Construction production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Gulf Precast
High Concrete Group LLC
KEF Infra
PRECA
ICL Construction
Atlanta Structural Concrete (ASC)
Vollert
Ashtabula Concrete & Construction (AC&C)
Simon Contractors
Atlas Concrete
WAMA AB
Westkon Precast
Schuster Concrete Construction
Barfoote Construction
Pekso Precast
Western Precast Structures Inc
Amrapali
ARMADO a.s.
Binghamton Precast & Supply Corp
Market Segment by Product Type
Structural Building Components
Architectural Building Components
Market Segment by Application
Non-residential
Residential
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Precast Concrete Construction status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Precast Concrete Construction manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precast Concrete Construction are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Structural Building Components
1.3.3 Architectural Building Components
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Non-residential
1.4.3 Residential
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Precast Concrete Construction Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Precast Concrete Construction Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Precast Concrete Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Precast Concrete Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Precast Concrete Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Precast Concrete Construction Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Precast Concrete Construction Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Precast Concrete Construction Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Precast Concrete Construction Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Structural Building Components Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Architectural Building Components Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Precast Concrete Construction Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Precast Concrete Construction Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Precast Concrete Construction Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Precast Concrete Construction Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Precast Concrete Construction Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Precast Concrete Construction Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Precast Concrete Construction Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Precast Concrete Construction Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Gulf Precast
8.1.1 Gulf Precast Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.1.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.1.5 Gulf Precast Recent Development
8.2 High Concrete Group LLC
8.2.1 High Concrete Group LLC Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.2.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.2.5 High Concrete Group LLC Recent Development
8.3 KEF Infra
8.3.1 KEF Infra Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.3.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.3.5 KEF Infra Recent Development
8.4 PRECA
8.4.1 PRECA Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.4.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.4.5 PRECA Recent Development
8.5 ICL Construction
8.5.1 ICL Construction Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.5.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.5.5 ICL Construction Recent Development
8.6 Atlanta Structural Concrete (ASC)
8.6.1 Atlanta Structural Concrete (ASC) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.6.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.6.5 Atlanta Structural Concrete (ASC) Recent Development
8.7 Vollert
8.7.1 Vollert Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.7.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.7.5 Vollert Recent Development
8.8 Ashtabula Concrete & Construction (AC&C)
8.8.1 Ashtabula Concrete & Construction (AC&C) Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.8.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.8.5 Ashtabula Concrete & Construction (AC&C) Recent Development
8.9 Simon Contractors
8.9.1 Simon Contractors Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.9.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.9.5 Simon Contractors Recent Development
8.10 Atlas Concrete
8.10.1 Atlas Concrete Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Precast Concrete Construction
8.10.4 Precast Concrete Construction Product Introduction
8.10.5 Atlas Concrete Recent Development
8.11 WAMA AB
8.12 Westkon Precast
8.13 Schuster Concrete Construction
8.14 Barfoote Construction
8.15 Pekso Precast
8.16 Western Precast Structures Inc
8.17 Amrapali
8.18 ARMADO a.s.
8.19 Binghamton Precast & Supply Corp
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Precast Concrete Construction Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Precast Concrete Construction Sales Channels
10.2.2 Precast Concrete Construction Distributors
10.3 Precast Concrete Construction Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
