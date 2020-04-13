Prebiotics Market Share 2019 Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

The global prebiotics market is assumed to grow splendidly in the foreseen years till 2023 with changing lifestyles and trend of consumption of food. Likewise, with a desire to stay healthy coupled with hectic life has created a demand for prebiotic supplements for the body. Prebiotics is related as a non-digestible food ingredient that compels the growth of microorganisms particularly in the large intestine of a human body. Several food products like tomato, grains, banana, and others contain prebiotic which helps in maintaining health and wellness by proper digestive deeds in the body.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Health awareness and gut related disorders have prompted the growth of probiotics in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven in a major way by the demand directed from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Probiotics have also emerged as a potential functional food or nutraceuticals. Health benefits gained out of probiotics consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the nutraceuticals market has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector.

Use of prebiotics in animal feed in order to enhance the metabolism and overall health is presumed to trigger the demand for prebiotics during the assessment period. Moreover, use of prebiotics in the poultry feed to improve productivity is fostering the market growth. With the growing demand for animal feed and dietary supplements, the global market for prebiotics is augmenting during the assessment period. The growing concern among the consumers associated with health coupled with an emphasis on improving the digestive health is accelerating the growth of the prebiotics market. Obesity is also a major concern which is further augmenting the market growth as sales of supplements and functional food items which comprise prebiotics are growing.

Top Vendors:

The key players profiled in Prebiotics are as Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Beneo-Orafti Sa (Germany), Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd. (China), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa (Germany), Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co (China), Volvox Ltd (Hungary), Nas Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkey), Aura Glob Trade Jaroslaw Paul (Poland) And Parmalat S.P.A (Italy)

Market Segmentation:

The global prebiotic segment is segmented by source, delivery format, and application.

By source, the market has chicory root, vegetables, fruits, nuts, oilseeds, and grains. Among these, vegetable sources account as the maximum proportion in the global prebiotic market and then follows the chicory root.

By delivery format, the market segment has capsules, powders, chewable, tablets, and liquid. Of these, capsules are preferred on the top, next comes liquid and chewable. Capsules are considered as an easy intake and help patients to recover faster.

Based on application, the prebiotic market segments into fiber supplement, infant formula, dietary products & supplements, breakfast cereals, and others. Of these, dietary supplements win the race in the market growth, followed by confectionery. However, currently, people are inclining towards dietary fiber supplements which is expected to support the growth of the global prebiotic market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Prebiotics Market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, the North American region is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of value owing to the introduction of a wide variety of prebiotic products coupled with continuous innovation in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant rate due to the increasing demand from developed economies such as Japan. Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has accelerated the market growth for prebiotics in this region. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyle of the youth population in this region is likely to trigger the market growth for prebiotics.

