Prebiotics market expected to register a 3.2 % CAGR: ready to reach US$ 2840 million by 2024

Prebiotics Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Prebiotics Market in Global Industry. Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

Prebiotics Market Top Key Players:

Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Friesland Campina Domo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Ingredion, Nissin, NFBC, Clasado BioSciences, Tate & Lyle, Danisco, Wacker, Roquette, Beghin Meiji, Baolingbao, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, QHT, Hayashiabara, Longlive and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

– Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

– Others

Segmentation by application:

– Food & Beverage

– Dietary Supplements

– Pharmaceutical

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Prebiotics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Prebiotics market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Prebiotics key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Prebiotics market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Prebiotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

