Prebiotic Ingredients Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth till 2025

Growing popularity of functional ingredients and various supportive government policies are expected to drive demand in the global prebiotic ingredients market. Use of prebiotics helps in improving count of good bacteria in gut and helps in digestion, which further increases its importance. Additionally, high demand for processed food and beverages has fueled growth for prebiotic ingredients in the food products. Globally, people nowadays have become more health consciousness and are willing to spend substantial amount of money of natural ingredient food products.

Prebiotics ingredients available in the global market include inulin, oligosaccharides, polydextrose, and few others available in grains, roots, and vegetables.

High nutritional value of prebiotic ingredients has increased its application in several industries including bakery and confectionery, dairy products, meat products, dietary supplements, specialty nutrients, sweet and savory snacks, animal feed, beverages, and others. However, lack of ability to differentiate between prebiotic ingredients and prebiotics is the key restraint that might challenge growth in the global prebiotic ingredients market.

Pertaining to these growth drivers, the global prebiotic ingredients market is expected to reach a valuation of US$7.68 bn by the end of 2025. In 2017, the market earned US$3.51 bn. over the projected tenure between 2017 and 2025; the market is likely to rise at a steady growth rate of 10.3%.

Prebiotics Present in Roots to Dominate Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Ingredients, application, and source are the key categories in which the global prebiotic ingredients market is categorized. By source, the market is segmented into cereals, vegetables, acacia tree, root, and others. Among these, the root segment is expected to lead the market and might hold 46.5% share by 2025. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for prebiotics derived from plants roots, as it contain higher prebiotic than vegetables and grains.

Based on ingredients, the global prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into mannan oligosaccharide, fructo oligosaccharide, inulin, and galacto oligosaccharide. Among these ingredients, the demand for inulin is highest due to its increasing application in food, confectionery, beverage, and bakery industries. In 2017, this segment held 34.3% share in this market.

Application of prebiotic ingredients is seen in food and beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, and pet food. The food and beverages category is further sub-segmented in to cereals and bakery, dairy products, and meat products. Specialty nutrients, nutritional supplements, and infant formulae are sub-segment of dietary supplements.

China to Outperform in Asia Pacific Prebiotic Ingredients Market Due to Increasing Disposable Income

On the regional front, the global prebiotic ingredients market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa as its key regions. Of these, Asia Pacific held largest share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. Rising awareness about functional food and increasing disposable income has led demand for prebiotic ingredients in this region. Moreover, changing lifestyle and growing awareness among people out the benefits these ingredients fueled growth in this market. China is expected to hold largest share in the global prebiotic ingredients market in the forthcoming years.