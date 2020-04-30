Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The prebiotic ingredients market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 43.3% of the market.

The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients. Since there is a general increase in health consciousness across the world, and as probiotics and prebiotics are the recent synonyms for improved gut health, the market for prebiotic ingredients, such as inulin, is experiencing a visible growth.

Scope of the Report

Prebiotic ingredients are the non-digestible food ingredients used in the gut to increase populations of healthy bacteria, aid digestion, and enhance the production of valuable vitamins.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals

Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and a decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives market growth. The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Increasing demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion of prebiotic ingredients in Europe. Inulin is widely utilized in the food processing sector, as it is a good and healthy substitute for fat and sugar. A rise in concerns about diabetes and obesity across the region will further encourage demand for prebiotic-based fortified food and beverages.

Germany holds the top position in the foodservice sector in Europe, accounting for one of the major consumers for the additive and ingredient market, including emulsifiers in the region. Bakery and confectionery sector of the country consumes the largest part of the emulsifiers, while the meat industry emerges as a growing sector for the market, promising to drive the market studied in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

BENEO GmbH and TEREOS SA are the most active companies with numerous brands offering a broad range of prebiotic ingredients across the world. Prebiotic ingredients manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the products they offer and introducing naïve formulations, including organic inulin. The leading players in the prebiotic ingredients market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus on leveraging the opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially in prebiotic ingredients. These players are focusing on rapid market expansion and new product launches, to gain a better market share, efficient results, and competitive edge over other competitors in the market.

