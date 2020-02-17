Pre-treater laundry products Market to witness rhobust expansion throughout the forecast 2028.

Global Pre-treater laundry products Market Outlook

The global laundry industry has been surging in terms of value sales in the global market which is attributable to the rise in consumption rate of various kind laundry products. These laundry products have been enduring demand both in the household as well as commercial segments. Over the past two decades, the laundry industry has witnessed significant restructuring catering to its target customers’ needs and demands. The industry has evolved in terms of product offerings by coming up with innovative products into the market. Through some of the effective marketing strategies adopted by some of the key manufacturers has triggered the demand for these kinds of innovative products. Pre-treater laundry products are one of those laundry products gaining traction among its target segments. Pre-treater laundry products are primarily used in to remove the some of the toughest stains on garments and clothing material which could be wine, blood, dirt, eliminates fuel, oil and exhaust odors and helps repel future stains.

Global Pre-treater laundry products Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Owing to the confluence of various factors such as the on-going trend of premiumization where consumers are willing to any extent on buying products which favor their needs and the continuous improvisation of existing products by manufacturer keeping its consumers keen on using those products, has been driving the overall growth of global pre-treater laundry products. Pre-treater laundry products facilitate the removal of the toughest stains even the grease from any kind of clothing materials maintaining the garment’s original color as well as texture. Pre-treater laundry products serve the retail as well as the commercial segment where the retail segment accounts to higher volume share. These pre-treater laundry products are being availed in various formats according to its customers’ perception i.e. liquid, powder and gel formats.

Global Pre-treater laundry products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of formats, the global Pre-treater laundry products market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

Gel

On the basis of packaging, the global Pre-treater laundry products market has been segmented as –

Bottles

Tetra packs

Cartons

On the basis of the end user, the global Pre-treater laundry products market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Pre-treater laundry products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Stores Others (Club Stores)



Global Pre-treater laundry products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Pre-treater laundry products market are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, WHIP-IT INVENTIONS, INC, Unilever Ltd, S.C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., The Dial Corporation, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Pre-treater laundry products Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Pre-treater laundry products market have been strategizing extending its product portfolio by adopting latest technologies into its existing products.

Pre-treater laundry products Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched a new 2-in-1 laundry detergent and pre-wash in Germany. According to Henkel, the product has a powerful formula with an effective stain removing effect and also features a special brush for persistent strains incorporated into the bottle. The brush can be inserted inside the dosing cap and a small amount of gel placed and then brushed on to the stain.

In 2017, Unilever launched the first breakthrough innovation in the in the laundry category which is premium detergent under its own brand name i.e. Powergems.

