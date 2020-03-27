Pre-Stretch Film Market 2018-2024: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

The pre-stretch film is one of the largest growing segments in the stretch film industry. Many industries have started using pre-stretch film over the conventional film for its cost saving. Pre-stretch is the process that allows the stretch film to be stretched before being applied to a load or object. The pre-stretch film possesses the qualities such as film memory, stretch consistency, excellent puncture properties, less waste disposal. The pre-stretch film is fabricated using superior grade polymer material and is non-toxic, stretchable and resistant to oil, water & grease.

The global pre-stretch film market is projected to grow rapidly as a result of increasing demand for pre-stretch film over the forecast period. High load stability, high tear, puncture resistance and high clarity over the conventional film key factors fuelling the growth of the market. Affordability is a key factor fuelling the adoption of pre-stretch films as the capital investment is reduced by 25% to 30% by using these films. The full stretch potential property of these films saves energy and also reduces risk of injury. Increasing demand for opaque pre-stretch film to conceal load and prevent theft and UV intrusion is another driving factor for the global pre-stretch film market. However, the rising petroleum cost affects the price rise of raw material such as polymer which can be the restraint for the global pre-stretch film market.

In terms of geography, the global pre-stretch film market has been divided into five key regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global pre-stretch film market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific has contributed the major share to the global pre-stretch film market due to the rapidly growing demand due to industrialization in Asia Pacific region.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14612

North America and Europe regions are also growing at a decent growth and expected to register the significance CAGR over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA regions are at a nascent stage and anticipated to register the healthy growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the global pre-stretch film market are Malpack Corp, Pelican Poly & Pallets Private Limited, U.S. Packaging and Wrapping LLC., Veritiv Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Trioplast Industrier AB, Noel, Intertape Polymer Group, Ergis and International Plastics. Various global companies are contributed decent growth to the global pre-stretch film market. The key players from Asia pacific region have contributed major share to the pre-stretch film market in terms of value and volume. Overall, the global pre-stretch film market has expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period.