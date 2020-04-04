Pre-press for Packaging Market | Top Key Players Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

The prominence of printing for packaging has made way for new market opportunities in the global pre-press for packaging market. The global pre-press for packaging market is abuzz with strategic planning and creative capabilities that range from industrial designing and engineering to graphic designing, conceptualizing, typesetting, screening, imposition, manufacturing of plates, production planning, cost management, etc. Advent of digital printing has promptly shifted the pre-press market dynamics away from plate manufacturing for conventional printing technologies such as flexography and offset. However, tooling and plate manufacturing still accounts for a considerable share of the global pre-press for packaging market.

Advancement in digital technology over the past few years has enabled variable data printing on packaging formats for different SKUs that need small print batches. These shorter runs of printing for packaging has resulted in double digit growth rate for digitally printed folding cartons and labels. The global pre-press for packaging market is witnessing the pre-press processes being adapted to align with the digitization of the printing industry.

The digital printing technology is expected to capture more than one-tenth of the global printing and packaging output over the forecast period 2017-2025, growing at double digit growth rate throughout the period. Internet technology coupled with cloud computing and mobile technology has provided concrete sustenance to the digital printing for packaging market. Pre-press services catering to digital printing for packaging market are investing in marketing intelligence to track market trends and growth opportunities, innovation in delivering marketing communication, etc.

The global pre-press for packaging market has been traditionally dominated by pre-press services providers catering to conventional printing market. Manufacturing of plates and delivering the output in high quality formats has served as the focal point of the traditional pre-press market. However, the modern market for pre-press services catering to conventional printing is growingly concentrated in the contract manufacturing and consumer packaging segments. Pre-press companies are also offering their clients high quality imaging and laser engraving solutions that ranges across flexographic, rotary screen, dry-offset and other printing forms.

A key trend observed in the global prepress market for packaging is the crucial emphasis given by packaging converters to color management and proofing requirements. In September 2016, pre-press solutions provider Esko launched the innovated software platform for packaging and prepress market. The solution is compatible with windows and Mac platforms and assists in design, workflow automation and color management requirements. Companies supplying technological capabilities for prepress are also innovating in terms of workflow effectiveness.