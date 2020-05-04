Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2019 – 2029

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers vital insights on the pre-made pouch packaging market, in its published report titled, ‘Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029’. In terms of revenue, the global pre-made pouch packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Pre-made pouches are usually adopted for food packaging in addition to packaging of pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic & personal care products among others. As most stand-up pouches are pre-made pouches, the demand for pre-made pouch packaging is expected to rise steadily during the forecast period. Food remains a prominent end-use industry for pre-made pouch packaging, whereas packaging of fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & seafood, bakery & confectionery, ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, and pet food all use pre-made pouch packaging owing to their lightweight and easy-to-carry nature.

Developed Regions Reign Supreme, East & South Asia to Account for a Third of Global Market Value in 2019

Geographical analysis of the global pre-made pouch packaging market reveals that Europe holds more than 1/4th of the global market and is expected to maintain its prominence in the global pre-made pouch packaging market. Germany is one of the leading markets in the Europe pre-made pouch packaging market, while countries such as Russia and Spain are projected to witness relatively higher growth in pre-made pouch packaging demand during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for packaged food in the region. Additionally, pre-made pouch packaging manufacturers in the region are offering pouches with innovative features such as easy-to-open and easy-to-close, which are re-sealable. This is expected to stir consumer interest in products packed in pre-made pouch packaging solutions.

Despite being a matured market, North America is expected to exhibit remunerative growth opportunities for pre-made pouch packaging in the coming years. Many organized players from the pre-made pouch packaging industry are based out of the U.S. Most of these companies are expanding their product lines of pre-made pouch packaging solutions, which is expected to result into a highly competitive market in the region. Moreover, consumer convenience trends such as re-closability, re-usability, and easy carriage are major drivers for the growing demand for pre-made pouch packaging solutions in the region. The U.S. holds the most prominent share in the North America market as the country is estimated to account for more than 85% of the North America pre-made pouch packaging market in 2019.

In 2019, South Asia & East Asia cumulatively are expected to account for nearly 1/3rd of the global pre-made pouch packaging market. Among all Asian countries, Japan has been one of the early adopters of pouches, owing to urbanization and fast-paced lifestyle. The country currently represents about 1/5th of the East Asian pre-made pouch packaging market and is projected to expand 1.6X its current value by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, China is estimated to be prominent in the Asian pre-made pouch packaging market and account for more than 70% of the East Asian market owing to the growing population & their consumption of packaged food.

Key Players’ Analysis

Key players that have been profiled in the report on the pre-made pouch packaging market include Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, Glenroy, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Gualapack S.p.A., Goglio SpA, Fres-co System USA, Inc., HBC Packaging, Scholle IPN Corporation, Thimonnier SASU, and Genpak Flexible among others. Several small-scale regional players are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of global pre-made pouch packaging market through the next decade.

