Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market- Manufacturers prefer adoption of pre-made pouches and pack the products

The global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2019. The pre-made pouch packaging machines market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

By end-user industry, the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is segmented into food, beverage, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, automotive, chemicals and others. The food segment in pre-made pouch packaging machines market is further categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry, pet food, ready to eat meals and other foods.

The packaging solutions produced by pre-made pouch packaging machines offers flexibility to the end-users in terms of adopting complex designs for enhancing the aesthetics, as well as adding functionality to the packaging. Majority of the stand-up pouches are produced on pre-made pouch packaging machines, which has inclining demand across the globe. On the contrary side, the pouches produced on pre-made pouch packaging machines adds significantly higher costs to final product as compared to the packaging cost of form-fill-seal pouches. These factors have strong impact on the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market.

Furthermore, the preference for flexible packaging solutions over rigid packaging solutions among consumers, as well as product manufacturers has contributed to the increasing demand for pre-made pouch packaging machines globally. Intolerance towards conventional plastic materials is one of the major factors impacting the demand for pre-made pouch packaging machine manufactured plastic pre-made pouches, restraining the growth of global pre-made pouch packaging machines market during the forecast period.

Packaged food demand is expected to witness potential growth across the globe, driven by the increasing urban population, propelling the pre-made pouch packaging machines market globally. Bakery & confectionary and meat & poultry categories of the food segment in the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market together are estimated to account for around half of the food segment market size in 2019. To provide high protection to the food products, especially for meat & poultry, thick plastic film bags and pouches are recommended.

As the form-fill-seal machines are capable of processing only thin films, the manufacturers prefer adoption of pre-made pouches and pack the products using pre-made pouch packaging machines. Furthermore, pre-made pouch packaging machines are capable of producing heavier pack sizes as compared to the pouches produced on form-fill-seal machines. These factors have strong influence on the pre-made pouch packaging machines market for the food industry.

Production of pouches for beverages is only possible by using pre-made pouch packaging machines. The market size of beverage segment in the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is projected grow by around 1.7 times by the end of 2027, representing high potential opportunity for the pre-made pouch packaging machine manufacturers.

Other end-user industries of pre-made pouch packaging machines, including personal care, homecare, healthcare and automotive have low penetration of pre-made pouches, limiting the opportunity for the pre-made pouch packaging machines market.

Some of the key developments took place in the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market in the recent years are

In Oct 2018, Matrix launched a combination weigher surveillance system for flexible packaging systems such as pre-made pouch packaging machines

In Sep 2018, ProMach acquired FLtecnics, a leading manufacturer of horizontal form-fill-seal pouch packaging solutions

In 2018, Bossar Packaging S.A. introduces horizontal full servo carousel pouch machine BCS model to form, fill and seal pouches with an automatic adjustment system to change formats

In August 2018, IMA’s Prexima tablet press machine won the Pharma Innovation Award from Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Some of the key pre-made pouch packaging machines market players functioning in the global market are I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Bossar Packaging S.A., Mespack SL, Ishida Co. Ltd., Massman Automation Designs LLC, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Nichrome India Ltd., Mamata Machinery Private Limited, and Focke & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG).

