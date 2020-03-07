Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

There is demand for the packaging machines in the market that can fill and seal the pouch. Pre-made pouch filling machine can unseal the pouch, fill the material and then seal the pouch. Premade pouch filing machine can switch from one size to other for different packaging format. They are suitable to pack different pouches such as flat, gusted, stand up, spouted, zipper pouch and others. Since the pouches are premade, there is no requirement for the roll stock. Therefore, the cost associated to handle, store the roll stock, and to form a pouch is not included whereas this cost is included in case of form fill seal machines. In premade pouch packaging machine there are fewer chances of breakdown, so less maintenance is required. End users of different packing machinery such as food industry, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals are majorly focusing on the cost-effective packaging machine. The end users prefer premade pouch packaging machines that are cheaper compared to other packaging machines.

Earlier, semiautomatic premade packaging machines were used in the market, but these were less productive and had low speed. Thus, they were incapable of meeting the rising demand of the end users. So, end users have shifted their interest from semi-automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines to fully automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines. Automatic machines require less amount of labor work and have high speed. Also, they are compatible to switch from long runs to short runs, for different pouch formats of different sizes. Thus, automatic premade pouch packaging machines market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global packaging machines manufacturer Viking Masek Global Packaging will be showcasing its packaging machines in Coffee Expo exhibition which will be held on April 2018. A range of packaging machines will be showcased in the exhibition. In August 2017, the company launched new “Dual-Lane stand cap pouch packaging machine.” This new configuration has an additional feature, which reduces the dependency of the manufacturer on horizontal form fill seal machine for the production of stand cap pouch. This machine can fill and seal, liquids and semi-solids at the rate of 80 stand up pouches per minute.

Further, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, a key player in pre-made pouch packaging machines market, is providing a diverse range of filling and sealing machines. The machine comprises of additional features, such as, in filling machine the premade pouch is fitted and tested with leak testing system that eliminates the possibility of leakage of the product. Further, for sealing of the premade pouch, the company is using the ultrasonic technique.