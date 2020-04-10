Pre-insulated Pipes Market worth 10.2 Billion USD till 2024 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

Reportsnreports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Pre-insulated Pipes Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Pre-insulated Pipes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Pre-insulated Pipes Market include are Georg Fischer AG (Switzerland), Logstor (Denmark),Uponor (Finland), Watts Water Technologies (US), Perma-Pipe International Holdings (US), Kabelwerke Brugg (Switzerland), Polypipe Group PLC (UK), and Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH (Germany),

“The below ground segment of pre-insulated pipes market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on installation, the below ground segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Below ground systems are also known as buried/ underground installations which are the most widely used globally. Long straight below ground installations are preferred as they reduce the requirement for fittings, joints, and welding. Below ground systems are however high on labor and installation costs, since these require digging, both, during installation and maintenance.

“Among end-use industries, the district heating & cooling segment is projected to be the largest segment of the pre-insulated pipes market”

This segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global pre-insulated pipes market in terms of value in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key advantages provided by pre-insulated pipes are excellent thermal efficiency, lower maintenance, reduced on-site labor, and improved safety, as these are better protected against leakages, and offer superior quality insulation, which minimizes energy loss.

“The Market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pre-insulated pipes market”

The Pre-insulated Pipes Market in the European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for housing in Germany is anticipated to grow due to the increasing influx of immigrants from the Middle East. This has led to increased construction activities, especially the construction of housing and commercial establishments, thus creating growth opportunities for the pre-insulated pipes market in the infrastructure & utility segment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—50%, Tier 2—25%, and Tier 3—25%

By Designation: CLevel—55%, DLevel—30%, and Others—15%

By Region: Asia Pacific—15%,North America—20%,Europe—50%,Middle East & Africa—10%,and South America—5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size in terms of value with respect to 5 main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with their key countries

To define, describe, and forecast the global pre-insulated pipes market on the basis of installation, end-use industry, and region in terms of value

To provide detailed information about key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and draw a competitive landscape

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, contracts, mergers, new product developments, new product launches, and divestment activities in the pre-insulated pipes market

To strategically profile the key players operating in the pre-insulated pipes market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

Reason to buy this report:

This Report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the pre-insulated pipes market and its sub segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the positions of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.

