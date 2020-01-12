Practice Management Systems Market Size is Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace During the Forecast Period

The market is mainly driven by improving infrastructure and digitalization of healthcare, increasing pressure to curb healthcare costs, and development and sales of value added services.

Development of value added services, i.e., integration of practice management systems with other healthcare information technology solutions such as EHR, computerized physician order entry, and laboratory information system are anticipated to propel the demand of practice management over the forecast period. e-prescription allows real-time interaction between pharmacies and healthcare professionals, which minimizes communication error and improves prescription accuracy. This system improves efficiency, is cost efficient, provides patient safety along with expanding the reach of healthcare facilities, and integrates practice management with e-prescription. Whereas, the integration of EHR will lead to elimination of repetitive data entry, reduced cost, improved process management and streamlining of administrative data with medical information. These high-end features of practice management system integration lead to their increased adoption by healthcare providers, thus, boosting the growth of the market.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/practice-management-systems-market/report-sample

Data security concerns imply the need for a confidential medical system to maintain patient records. Rising number of public and hybrid cloud computing in healthcare sector is of a high concern for the patient. Furthermore, increase in cybercrime, online data mismanagement, and presence of many unauthenticated users are some factors expected to negatively impact the growth of the healthcare IT market, thereby restricting the growth in the practice management systems over the forecast period.

Though, practice management offers huge data collection, it also poses risks related to its security and confidentiality. Using electronic devices along with wireless and cloud connectivity, hospitals, and clinics generate a pool of important patient information. Rising cybercrimes and hacking incidents pose a major constraint to the market in terms of providing secure and confidential platforms to patients. To combat this challenge, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was enacted in 1996, by the U.S. Congress, which protects the right of patients toward confidentiality of their information. Rising incidence of medical record thefts is a global issue. More than 50.0% of such thefts are a result of cyber-attacks. Thus, various risk associated with data theft and healthcare fraud is anticipated to impede the growth of this market.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=practice-management-systems-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook