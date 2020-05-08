Practice Management Systems Market is Expecting Worldwide Growth

According to P&S Intelligence, practice management systems market is forecasted to attain revenue of $16.0 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by improving infrastructure and digitalization of healthcare, increasing pressure to curb healthcare costs, and development and sales of value added services.

Among the various delivery mode for practice management systems, web-based delivery mode attained the largest share, of 47.5%, in the market, in 2017. This leading position of the category is attributed to its reduced cost and ability to provide access to large data information, that makes it a preferable choice over cloud-based and on premise-based delivery modes.

Based on product, the practice management systems market is categorized into integrated and standalone systems. Integrated practice management systems accounted for the larger share, with 65.3% contribution in 2017 in the global market.

The end user in the practice management systems market include hospitals, healthcare payers, physician offices, pharmacies and others. Hospitals constituted the largest end user base for practice management solutions, with 35.6% contribution in 2017, globally.

Globally, key players in the practice management systems industry are developing products for revenue cycle management and EHR. For instance, in April 2018, eClinicalWorks announced that Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa (PCI), one of Iowa’s private specialty medical groups, intends to switch to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution for its 84 providers. The EHR solution can improve PCI’s ability to fulfil its growth plans while providing excellent patient care.

In April 2018, eClinicalWorks announced that Waverly Health Center expanded its relationship with the company by transiting from the Paragon Inpatient EHR system to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric acute care EHR and revenue cycle management platform for its 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. The acute care platform was expected to reduce overall implementation costs while creating unified patient records in inpatient and outpatient communities that ensure the seamless exchange of information.

Some of the other key players operating in the practice management systems market are General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc., Quality Systems Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and McKesson Corporation.

