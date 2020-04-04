PPM and IT Governance Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

PPM and IT governance solutions are helping organizations manage their projects with the help of advanced IT solutions, such as predictive analytics and augmented reality.

The need to optimize project management process as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

In 2018, the global PPM and IT Governance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PPM and IT Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PPM and IT Governance development in United States, Europe and China.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=988625

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

HPE

Microsoft

Oracle

Planview

AtTask

Clarizen

Changepoint

Daptiv

EPM Live

GenSight

InLoox

INNOTAS

Leankit

Planisware

SAP

Sciforma

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/988625/global-ppm-and-it-governance-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based PPM And IT Governance

On-Premise PPM And IT Governance

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

IT

Communication

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=988625

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PPM and IT Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PPM and IT Governance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PPM and IT Governance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.