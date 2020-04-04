PPM and IT Governance Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

Market Depth Research titled Global PPM and IT Governance Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
PPM and IT governance solutions are helping organizations manage their projects with the help of advanced IT solutions, such as predictive analytics and augmented reality.
The need to optimize project management process as one of the primary growth factors for this market.
In 2018, the global PPM and IT Governance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global PPM and IT Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PPM and IT Governance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
HPE
Microsoft
Oracle
Planview
AtTask
Clarizen
Changepoint
Daptiv
EPM Live
GenSight
InLoox
INNOTAS
Leankit
Planisware
SAP
Sciforma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based PPM And IT Governance
On-Premise PPM And IT Governance
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
IT
Communication
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PPM and IT Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PPM and IT Governance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PPM and IT Governance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based PPM And IT Governance
1.4.3 On-Premise PPM And IT Governance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 IT
1.5.4 Communication
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 PPM and IT Governance Market Size
2.2 PPM and IT Governance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 PPM and IT Governance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players PPM and IT Governance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into PPM and IT Governance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in China
7.3 China PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
7.4 China PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in India
10.3 India PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
10.4 India PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America PPM and IT Governance Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 PPM and IT Governance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CA Technologies
12.1.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.1.4 CA Technologies Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.2 HPE
12.2.1 HPE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.2.4 HPE Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HPE Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Planview
12.5.1 Planview Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.5.4 Planview Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Planview Recent Development
12.6 AtTask
12.6.1 AtTask Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.6.4 AtTask Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AtTask Recent Development
12.7 Clarizen
12.7.1 Clarizen Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.7.4 Clarizen Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Clarizen Recent Development
12.8 Changepoint
12.8.1 Changepoint Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.8.4 Changepoint Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Changepoint Recent Development
12.9 Daptiv
12.9.1 Daptiv Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.9.4 Daptiv Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Daptiv Recent Development
12.10 EPM Live
12.10.1 EPM Live Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 PPM and IT Governance Introduction
12.10.4 EPM Live Revenue in PPM and IT Governance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 EPM Live Recent Development
12.11 GenSight
12.12 InLoox
12.13 INNOTAS
12.14 Leankit
12.15 Planisware
12.16 SAP
12.17 Sciforma
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
