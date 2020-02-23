PP Reusable Bags Market is rising rapidly owing to the growing awareness of reusable plastic to be used on a global scale

There are several players in the PP reusable bags market due to the rising need for reusable plastic bags. Some of the key players are Bulletin Bags, United Bags, Global-Pak Inc., Hood Packaging, EL Dorado Packaging, LC Packaging, Mondi Group, Sonoco, Grief, and Lincon Polymers.

Polypropylene (PP) reusable bags are bags made of thermoplastic polymer and are one of the most famous categories of plastic bags. The popularity of these bags is due to its range of characteristics such as low density, high stiffness, heat resistance, chemical inertness, and rigid balance. These bags are garnering significant share in the plastic bags market because of their stretching ability and recyclability. The recyclable property of these bags could have a significant impact on the cost effectiveness of their manufacturing process. Additionally, the cost of these bags is lower compared to their counterparts. PP reusable bags are anti-bacterial and waterproof with laminated film, making them one of the bags of choice for commercial usage.

The PP reusable bags market could see prominent growth during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness of reusable plastic to be used on a global scale. The increased use of reusable plastic could help in avoiding the problems caused by landfills such as air pollution and ground water pollution. The high durability of these polymers creates an added advantage for further strengthening the reusability factor of the same. One of the few factors hindering the growth of the polypropylene reusable bags market is its non-biodegradable property, as non-biodegradable plastic is causing severe threats at a global level. Many regulations have been passed by governments to avoid non-biodegradable plastic to prevent severe environmental damages. For instance, in September 2017, Malaysia’s Federal Territory imposed a ban on non-biodegradable plastic bags. Such regulations could have a negative impact on the growth of the PP reusable bags market during the forecast period.

The polypropylene reusable bags market can be segmented in terms of manufacturing type, thickness, and geographical locations. As per manufacturing type, the market is segmented into woven PP reusable bags and non-woven PP reusable bags. Woven PP reusable bags are made by weaving together threads in a traditional manner, aligned at 90 degrees to each other with the threads going over and under one another, while in non-woven PP reusable bags, plastic fibers are bonded together by special heated presses under pressure. Woven PP reusable bags are more rigid in nature as compared to non-woven PP reusable bags, making it more likely to be used for handling heavy items.

Additionally, non-woven PP reusable bags are better at keeping the water out. The selection amongst the two reusable bags depends on the need of the end user. Non-woven PP reusable bags are cost efficient as compared to woven PP reusable bags. Based on thickness, the PP reusable bags market is segmented into 80 gsm, 100 gsm, and 120 gsm. The selection of the thickness of the bag is made depending on the type of material to be contained. In terms of geographical location, the PP reusable bags market is segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant share of the PP reusable plastic bags market during the forecast period owing to the high population in the region.