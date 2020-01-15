Power Tool Batteries Market Latest Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Power Tool Batteries Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Power tool batteries are used to power cordless devices that are not receiving the power directly from the electric power source.

Power tool batteries market forecast identifies that the declining prices of lithium-ion battery will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The global Power Tool Batteries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Tool Batteries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Tool Batteries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A123 Systems

LG Chem

Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions

SAMSUNG SDI

Sony

AEG POWERTOOLS

Bosch

BYD Company

COSLIGHT

E-ONE MOLI ENERGY

GS Yuasa International

Hitachi Power Tools

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

MatchBox Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel Battery

Li-Ion Battery

Segment by Application

Electric Drill

Electric Hammer

Electric Wrench

Other

