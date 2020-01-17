Power Sports Market Size Reach US$ 13600 million by 2024 and Register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue

Powersports are a subset of the generalized category motorsports. Examples of powersport vehicles are motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles and PWCs. One of the defining features of any powersport is the use of an engine, in one form or another. Other defining features of powersport vehicles include the use of handlebars to control movement and the mounting of the rider “on” the machine, exposed to the elements.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Sports in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Sports. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power sports fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Sports Market will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Sports market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13600 million by 2024, from US$ 11300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Sports business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Power Sports value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.: ATV, UTV, Motorcycle, Snowmobile and PWC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8. – Off-road, Road, Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honda, BRP, KTM, Yamaha Motor, Polaris, Ducati, Kawasaki, BMW Motorrad, Arctic Cat, Suzuki, KYMCO, MV Agusta, Triumph, CFMOTO, Feishen Group, Zero Motorcycles, Rato, HISUN Motor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

1. To study and analyze the global Power Sports consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

2. To understand the structure of Power Sports market by identifying its various subsegments.

3. Focuses on the key global Power Sports manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

