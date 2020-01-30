Power Sports Market 2019 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Power Sports Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Powersports are a subset of the generalized category motorsports. Examples of powersport vehicles are motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles and PWCs. One of the defining features of any powersport is the use of an engine, in one form or another. Other defining features of powersport vehicles include the use of handlebars to control movement and the mounting of the rider “”on”” the machine, exposed to the elements.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Sports in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Sports. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power sports fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Sports will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for Power Sports is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 11300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Power Sports in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honda

BRP

KTM

Yamaha Motor

Polaris

Ducati

Kawasaki

BMW Motorrad

Arctic Cat

Suzuki

KYMCO

MV Agusta

Triumph

CFMOTO

Feishen Group

Zero Motorcycles

Rato

HISUN Motor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ATV

UTV

Motorcycle

Snowmobile

PWC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Off-road

Road

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Sports product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Sports, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Sports in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Sports competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Sports breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Sports market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Sports sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Sports Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Power Sports Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Sports by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Power Sports by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Sports by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Power Sports by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Power Sports by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Sports Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Sports Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Power Sports Market Forecast (2019-2024)

