Power Semiconductor Switches Market: A Never Tiring Work-Horse Speeds Up Growth

The power semiconductor switches market is witnessing major expansion, thanks to growing product advancements. The advanced products in the power semiconductor switches market are catering to a wide range of industries and expected to play a vital role in the growth of the electronics industry, in particular. These devices are often termed as the work-horse in the electronics industry. Additionally, advancements such as energy-efficiency, rise of technology such as wearable small electronics, and renewable energy in industries such as automobiles are driving the power semiconductor switches market.

Autonomous Automobiles Drive the Power Semiconductor Switches Market

A conventional vehicle in the market today embeds a semiconductor which ispriced at around $350. In the near future, electric vehicles are expected to double this input. Sustainable trends such as rise in demand for electric vehicles and supporting government initiatives are expected to be robust opportunities for the power semiconductor switches market. There are certain challenges ahead of the market too. These include elimination of gearbox and motor management, in the next-generation of electric vehicles. However, electric vehicles are currently upgrading their board net to a 48V.

This is expected to help vehicle manufacturers to cut-down fuel-emissions by as much as 15 percent. This is essential for the survival of many large players in the auto-industry as stringent regulations due to global warming have set stiff benchmarks in Europe. The European Union represents a major market for the automobile industry and growing demand for hybrids in the region are expected to propel growth of the power semiconductor switches market in this region.

Changing Economic Realities to Pose a Challenge

Key players in the power semiconductor switches market are investing large sums in research and development, due to growing need for innovation. However, the global financial uncertainty coupled with fluctuating exchange rates pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for products such as energy-efficient semiconductor switches are being used in electric vehicles, which are yet to prove themselves as financially viable alternatives. The awaiting future holds many a glorious opportunities as well as uncertainties for the growth of the power semiconductor switches market.

