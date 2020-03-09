Power Rental Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 7.89% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 21.2 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the Global Power Rental Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Power Rental Market is projected to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 14.5 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.89%. Power Rental Market spread across 198 Pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

“The 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW segment is expected to dominate the power rental market from 2018 to 2023.”

The 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW segment held the largest market share in 2017 during the forecast period. These range generators are used in the mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, shipping and utility sectors. These generators are required to provide standby power as well as power during peak shaving. 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW are required in the remote locations where emergency power is required. Increasing power loss due to aging infrastructure in the developed economies will add additional power burden.

“Standby power segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in power rental market during the forecast period.”

The Standby power segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The standby generator is an emergency generator which is used when there is the power outage. 501 kW – 500 kW and 501 kW – 2,500 kW power rating is used as standby generator. The generator is required for oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing among others. The demand for standby power application will increase as in some regions there are aging infrastructure and less access to electricity. In Africa region, the economies of Nigeria, Algeria, and South Africa are growing, which in turn are creating requirement for additional power.

“Africa: The fastest growing market for Power Rental.”

Africa is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The African power rental market is majorly driven by the utility segment. The African mining industry accounts for nearly 13% of the world’s mining activities. The frequent power outage, unstable power supply and aging power infrastructure in the region are driving the mine operators to shift towards power rental solution to meet their power requirement.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 27%, and Tier 3- 13%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: North America- 40%, Asia Pacific- 21%, Europe-15%, Middle East& Africa-13%, and South America-11%

