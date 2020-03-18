Power Rental Market, by Fuel Type, Applications, End-Use, and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Power rental plants are simple power generators that generate on-demand power at the cost of fuel in order to reduce the power disruptions in almost any environment. For large scale companies, national utilities, individual business, hospital emergencies, and for various events, such as concerts and outdoor events power rental generators are used to prevent expensive downtime.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers in the growth of power rental market include increased demand for power and lack of power infrastructure. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, the total world consumption of energy increases from 575 quadrillion Btu (British thermal unit) to 736 quadrillion Btu, with an increase of 28% from 2015 to 2040. Furthermore, many organizations and industries, such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining, and other industries periodically upgrade their electric substation for maintenance or growing load requirement, as they are not able to stop production for that amount of time. Hence, rental power generator fulfills the need of power for the continuous production until the regular operations ready to resume. Furthermore, increased construction activities and increase in demand for oil & gas industry is propelling the growth of power rental market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Power Rental Market, By Fuel:

Diesel

Gas

Others

Global Power Rental Market, By Application:

Peak Shaving

Base Load/ Continuous

Stand by

Global Power Rental Market, By End User:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Shipping

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of power rental market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2016 – 2024), considering 2015 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global power rental market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aggreko PLC, United Rentals, Inc., APR Energy, PLC, Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Generac Power Systems, and Rental Solutions & Services, LLC.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics.

The global Power Rental market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, power rental device manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the power rental market.

