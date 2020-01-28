Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market 2019, by Cisco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper, D-Link

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291116

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held the largest share of the power over Ethernet solutions market in 2017. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for PoE controllers & ICs due to the presence of a large number of PoE power sourcing equipment as well as powered device manufacturers in North America.

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291116

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei

ZTE

Texas Instruments

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291116

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs

Powered Device Controllers & ICs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-power-over-ethernet-poe-solutions-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]