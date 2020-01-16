Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

POE Controllers encompass a wide variety of Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Device (PD) controllers. POE, as a mature technology, allows power to be managed and transferred between PSEs and PDs over low-cost Ethernet cables, thereby avoiding costly AC outlet installations and running power cables.

Scope of the Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Report

This report focuses on the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global production is mainly concentrated in USA accounting for 74% in 2016, followed by Europe with share about 13%. Global consumption are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan, respectively with share of about 34%, 25%, 15% in 2016.

There are enormous market space and potential in the coming years. However, we suggested that the obtaining of core technology is necessary for entering this market, because for now core technologies are dominated by developed countries.

The worldwide market for Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment by Manufacturers

ON Semiconductor

Akros Silicon

Linear Technology

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group

NXP

Maxim Integrated

Micrel

Monolithic Power Systems

Silicon Labs

Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment by Type

1 Channel

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

12 Channels

Others

Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Automation

Point of Sale – Retail

Hospitality

IP Security Cameras

Thin Clients/VDI

Building Management

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

