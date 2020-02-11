Power over Ethernet Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market Size by Product Type [Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Devices (PD)], by End-User (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report comprises of vendor landscape which shall help in understanding the market position of the impactful players. The report intends to provide a complete analysis of Porter’s five forces, vendor landscape and market attractiveness by geography. The report analysis regional trends and demand patterns and thus presents market attractiveness by region helping understand the potential market for investment. The market report includes an impact analysis of industry trends, opportunities, drivers, restrains. The study comprises analysis of the strategic framework of the key players in the market and the core competencies that facilitated them to achieve the market position.

The global Power over Ethernet lighting market is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2025. Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting is a technology which enables the transmission of the electric signals and power over the single twisted pair of Ethernet cable. Factors such as low installation and maintenance cost, less downtime, more control over the network and future expansion capabilities are driving the adoption of the Power over Ethernet lighting network. For instance, in the smart offices, PoE is being used to power and communicated with the LED lighting fixtures, sensors, and other smart devices.

As the demand for high-performance/smart building is increasing, the insufficiency of the current electrical and communication infrastructure is becoming more apparent. Thus, the demand for a dynamic powering and communication platform that can also control, manage, and monitor on a real-time basis is rising. Thus, a shift towards a PoE network is expected, driving the growth of the global Power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type the global Power over Ethernet lighting market is segmented in powered devices and power sourcing equipment. By the end of 2025, powered devices are projected to have the largest share in the global Power over Ethernet lighting market. Powered devices grew owing to the increasing demand from the high potential market such as the Asia Pacific and MEA. Here, powered devices such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to flourish in the market as they perform various functions that assist in digitization and building automation driving the demand for PoE network. This surge in demand is boosting the growth of the global Power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Key Segments of the Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

Powered Devices (PD)

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The key players in the global Power over Ethernet market are Signify N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., IGOR INC., Molex Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., NuLEDs Inc., Cree, Inc., Axis Communications AB, and others. The players are focusing on developing the latest technology in the highly competitive market and are adopting partnership and collaborations as their key strategy. For instance, in January 2019, Cisco and Wipro entered into collaboration. The aim of the collaboration is to cater to the commercial lighting market by using Cisco’s Power over Ethernet solutions. Further, Wipro announced a partnership with Schreder for its IoT solutions that are optimal for catering smart cities and smart buildings with PoE network.

