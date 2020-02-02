GlobalData’s “Power Monthly Deal Analysis — September 2018: M&A and Investment Trends”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in September 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

— Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

— Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

— Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

— League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

— Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

— Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary 7

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, September 2018 7

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, September 2018 9

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, September 2018 10

2.3.1 Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Project Financing of USD4.6 Billion for Acquisition of 50% Interest in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Project in Yorkshire, UK from Orsted for USD5.86 Billion 10

2.3.2 Electricite de France Raises USD3.7 Billion in Public Offering of Notes 10

2.3.3 CenterPoint Energy Raises USD1.9 Billion in Public Offering of Shares 11

2.3.4 Consolidated Edison to Acquire Renewable Electric Production Company in US from Sempra Energy for USD1.54 Billion 11

2.3.5 Starwood Energy to Acquire Fairless and Manchester Street Power Plants in US from Dominion Energy for USD1.23 Billion 12

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, September 2018 12

2.4.1 Brookfield Asset Management May Acquire NuGeneration from Toshiba 12

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type 13

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, September 2018 13

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, September 2018 15

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, September 2018 17

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, September 2018 18

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, September 2018 19

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, September 2018 21

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, September 2018 23

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, September 2018 25

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, September 2018 26

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, September 2018 27

4 Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector 28

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, September 2018 28

4.1.1 Solar — Deals of the Month 29

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, September 2018 31

4.2.1 Wind — Deals of the Month 32

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, September 2018 34

4.3.1 Hydro — Deals of the Month 35

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, September 2018 36

4.4.1 Fossil Fuels — Deals of the Month 37

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, September 2018 39

4.5.1 Biopower — Deals of the Month 40

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, September 2018 41

4.6.1 Geothermal — Deals of the Month 42

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, September 2018 43

4.7.1 Energy Efficiency — Deals of the Month 44

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, September 2018 45

4.8.1 Energy Infrastructure — Deals of the Month• 46

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, September 2018 47

4.9.1 Nuclear — Deal of the Month 48

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, September 2018 49

4.10.1 Energy Storage — Deals of the Month 50

5 Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography 51

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, September 2018 51

5.1.1 North America — Deals of the Month 52

5.2 Power Industry, Europe, Deals, September 2018 54

5.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Month 55

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, September 2018 56

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Month 57

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, September 2018 58

5.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Month 59

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors 60

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, April 2018 — September 2018 60

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, April 2018 — September 2018 61

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, , April 2018 — September 2018 62

7 Further Information 63

