Power Monthly Deal Analysis Market Expected To Witness Significant Traction During The Next Few Years

GlobalData’s “Power Monthly Deal Analysis – October 2018: M&A and Investment Trends”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in October 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalDatas proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

– Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

– Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary 7

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, October 2018 7

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, October 2018 10

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, October 2018 11

2.3.1 Oncor Electric Delivery to Acquire InfraREIT for USD1.27 Billion 11

2.3.2 Empresas Publicas de Medellin Receives Approval To Sell Stake in Interconexion Electrica and Other Companies 11

2.3.3 Drax Group to Acquire Portfolio of Power Generation Projects in UK from Scottish Power Generation for USD922.3 Million 12

2.3.4 Sekura Energy to Acquire Four Transmission Projects in India from Essel Infraprojects for USD813 Million 12

2.3.5 Hanwha Solar to Acquire Hanwha Q CELLS in Going Private Transaction 12

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, October 2018 14

2.4.1 ABB May Sell Power Grids Business 14

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type 15

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, October 2018 15

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, October 2018 17

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, October 2018 19

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, October 2018 20

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, October 2018 22

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, October 2018 24

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, October 2018 26

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, October 2018 28

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, October 2018 29

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, October 2018 30

