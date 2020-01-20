GlobalData’s “Power Monthly Deal Analysis — August 2018: M&A and Investment Trends”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in August 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378074

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

— Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

— Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

— Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

— League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

— Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

— Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378074

Key Points from TOC:

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary 7

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, August 2018 7

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, August 2018 9

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, August 2018 10

2.3.1 NextEra Energy Partners to Acquire Portfolio of 11 Wind and Solar Projects in US from NextEra Energy Resources 10

2.3.2 Innogy, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power Complete Project Financing of USD2.27 Billion for Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm in UK 11

2.3.3 Kobelco Power Kobe №2 Announces Project Financing of USD2.15 Billion for Coal Fired Power Plant in Hyogo, Japan 11

2.3.4 South Field Energy Completes Project Financing of USD1.3 Billion in South Field Energy Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant in Ohio, US 11

2.3.5 Enel Green Power Completes Project Financing of USD1.13 Billion for Five Wind Farms in South Africa 12

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, August 2018 13

2.4.1 Brookfield Asset Management May Acquire Bow Power from ACS Group and Global Infrastructure Partners for up to USD810.8 Million 13

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type 14

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, August 2018 14

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, August 2018 16

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, August 2018 18

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, August 2018 19

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, August 2018 21

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, August 2018 23

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, August 2018 25

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, August 2018 27

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, August 2018 28

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, August 2018 29

4 Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector 30

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, August 2018 30

4.1.1 Solar — Deals of the Month 32

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, August 2018 33

4.2.1 Wind — Deals of the Month 34

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, August 2018 36

4.3.1 Hydro — Deals of the Month 37

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, August 2018 38

4.4.1 Fossil Fuels — Deals of the Month 39

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, August 2018 41

4.5.1 Biopower — Deals of the Month 42

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, August 2018 43

4.6.1 Geothermal — Deals of the Month 44

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, August 2018 45

4.7.1 Energy Efficiency — Deals of the Month 46

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, August 2018 47

4.8.1 Energy Infrastructure — Deals of the Month• 48

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, August 2018 49

4.9.1 Nuclear — Deal of the Month 50

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, August 2018 51

4.10.1 Energy Storage — Deals of the Month 52

5 Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography 53

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, August 2018 53

5.1.1 North America — Deals of the Month 54

5.2 Power Industry, Europe, Deals, August 2018 56

5.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Month 57

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, August 2018 59

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Month 60

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, August 2018 61

5.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Month 62

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors 63

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, March 2018 — August 2018 63

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, March 2018 — August 2018 64

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, September 2016 — August 2018 65

7 Further Information 66

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/power-monthly-deal-analysis-august-2018-manda-and-investment-trends

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]