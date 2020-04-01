Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: Qualcomm, TI, Dialog, ON Semi, NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba, Maxim, ROHM, Microchip and Skyworks

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829691

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22100 million by 2024, from US$ 16200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829691

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]