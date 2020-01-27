Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019-2024

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Scope of the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Report

This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2024, from 16200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Qualcomm

TI

Dialog

ON Semi

NXP

Infineon

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek Inc.

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Maxim

ROHM

Microchip

Skyworks

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Type

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

