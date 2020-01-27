Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2019-2024
Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.
Scope of the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Report
This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.
Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.
The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.
The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2024, from 16200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Manufacturers
Qualcomm
TI
Dialog
ON Semi
NXP
Infineon
Renesas
STMicroelectronics
MediaTek Inc.
Analog Devices
Toshiba
Maxim
ROHM
Microchip
Skyworks
Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Type
Voltage Regulators
Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
Battery Management ICs
Others
Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial & Healthcare
Telecom & Networking
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
