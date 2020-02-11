Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by Top Companies: ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK, Texas Instruments.

Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Some of the leading market players include:

ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Devolo.

Report Description:

The global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market is valued at 4700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7960 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Segmentation by Type: Narrowband PLC, Broadband PLC.

Segmentation by application: Commercial, Residential, Smart Grid, Automotive, Other.

Geographical Regions Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

